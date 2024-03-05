AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Most Gulf markets ease on falling oil; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 07:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday on falling oil prices as China’s economic reforms underwhelmed investors, although the Saudi index bucked the trend.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped for a second day as concern over China’s plan for growth and uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts offset the prospect of a tighter market due to continued OPEC+ supply restraint.

China, the world’s biggest crude importer, set an economic growth target of around 5% for 2024, similar to last year’s goal nd in line with analysts’ expectations, but the lack of big-ticket stimulus plans to prop up its struggling economy disappointed investors.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1.9%, dragged down by a 3% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 4.2% decline in toll operator Salik Company.

The Dubai bourse experienced another decline as investors continued to secure their gains, said Hani Abuagla, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

[Most Gulf markets rise in early trade][1]

“Despite geopolitical tensions, the latest PMI data suggested a healthy economic outlook, which could support a rebound and an extension of the current uptrend of the stock market.”

Non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates accelerated in February after a slowdown the previous month, helped by a rise in output and business confidence, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.5%.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.8%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.4% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings has shortlisted Aramco among a handful of companies to purchase most of the assets of liquefied natural gas trading firm Pavilion Energy, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On the other hand, Avalon Pharma retreated more than 5%, extending losses from the previous session. The Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer’s share price has more than doubled since its listing on Feb. 27.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%, trading at its highest, with El Sewedy Electric jumping 20%.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.3% to 12,470
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.5% to 9,236
 DUBAI            dropped 1.9% to 4,246
 QATAR            declined 0.8% to 10,385
 EGYPT            up 0.4% to 30,669
 BAHRAIN          gained 1.1% to 2,015
 OMAN             rose 1.5% to 4,703
 KUWAIT           was flat at 8,149
==========================================



  [1]: https://www.brecorder.com/news/40291884
