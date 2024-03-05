AIRLINK 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.51%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 70.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 116.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.21%)
HUBC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
KEL 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 129.79 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (3.33%)
PAEL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.94%)
PRL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
PTC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
SEARL 51.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.26%)
SNGP 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 73.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.19%)
UNITY 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 6,795 Increased By 5.3 (0.08%)
BR30 22,999 Decreased By -78.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 65,890 Decreased By -62 (-0.09%)
KSE30 22,366 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.23%)
Mar 05, 2024
Markets

Gold hovers near 3-month peak; focus shifts to Powell testimony

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:13am

Gold prices clung to a three-month peak on Tuesday, supported by softer US manufacturing and construction spending, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and key jobs data due this week.

Gold prices rise

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,112.39 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT, but hovered near Monday’s levels of $2119.69, its highest since Dec. 4. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,120.50.

  • London’s gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,098.05 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $2,078.40 set on Dec. 28, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said.

  • Market focus is on Fed Chair Powell’s two-day congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Other economic releases due this week that could move the needle on US rate cut expectations include Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services data at 1500 GMT, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Wednesday, and the non-farm payroll report on Friday.

  • Data last week showed US manufacturing slumped further in February and inflation gradually easing, while consumer sentiment stood weak.

  • The Fed is under no urgent pressure to cut rates given a “prospering” economy and job market, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday in remarks that highlighted the risk inflation may get stuck above the central bank’s 2% target or be sent even higher by “pent-up exuberance.”

  • Traders now see a 65% chance for a June US rate cut, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

  • Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
  • Spot platinum fell 0.7% to $890.90 per ounce, and palladium dropped nearly 1% to $951.12, while silver fell 0.9% to $23.68.
