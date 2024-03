KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday continued to grow on the local market but silver stood its ground, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices maintained their uptrend, further rising by Rs900 and Rs771 to reach Rs221200 per tola and Rs189643 per 10 grams, respectively. Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams while its global rates stood at $23.14 per ounce, traders said.

