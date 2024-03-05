Maryam announces first-ever public sector cancer hospital in Punjab

LAHORE: Announcing the establishment of the first-ever public sector cancer hospital in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the provincial government will bring in the best doctors and the latest machinery for treating cancer patients at this hospital.

She made this announcement while reviewing the proposed site of the first public cancer hospital near Valencia Town. On the occasion, the CM was briefed about the proposed site of the cancer hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, Maryam said this hospital to be established near Valencia Town will provide free cancer treatment to the patients. The CM inspected the proposed site and directed to complete the first phase within a year; hiring top specialists from across the globe and establishing a hotel for the attendants.

“Most modern government cancer hospital would be set up in Punjab for cancer patients,” she added. Cancer patients will receive free treatment in Punjab’s first government hospital. The cancer hospital will bring in the best doctors and the latest machinery for the treatment of patients, she further said.

Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, parliamentarians including Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq, Dr Adnan, chief secretary, SMBR, secretary C&W, secretary cooperatives, commissioner, DC Lahore and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to Govt Pilot Secondary Girls School Wadhat Colony. She quietly sat with the students in the class, the students were surprised and pleased upon seeing Maryam Nawaz among them. An Urdu revision test was being conducted in the eighth class.

The CM asked the students about the titles of their essays. She sat with a student Noor Fatima at her desk and conversed with her. Maryam Nawaz praised the student for giving the correct answer.

The CM encouraged the students to keep their classrooms clean upon seeing an empty wrapper and asked the teacher to continue with the test and teaching work. She inquired from the students about their issues and necessities; to which the students demanded improvement in the library, lab and arrangements for events in the school.

The CM visited the examination centres for the tenth-grade board exams and quietly inspected the examination process. She stopped officials from disturbing the students. She visited other sections of the eighth class where glasses of the classroom doors were broken and the walls were damp. She went to the library, biology lab and sports room.

The CM also visited the school stadium and directed to improve it. She took photos with the position holders of board games and gave them autographs. She also took a group photo at the request of the school staff; noted her impressions in the visitor’s book and appreciated the interaction with the students.

Moreover, the CM has taken notice of the landslide incident in new Murree Parhna and has instructed the immediate acceleration of relief efforts in the affected area.

Expressing regret over the destruction of seven houses in Murree due to landslides, the CM directed that no effort should be spared in assisting the affected families of Murree.

During the briefing, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed that the houses had been evacuated in anticipation of the landslide, and according to locals, no one was present in the houses at the time of the incident. The district administration, along with rescue teams and local volunteers, is actively engaged in relief activities. Ambulance services, motorbike ambulances, and rescue personnel are involved in ongoing rescue operations in the affected area.

