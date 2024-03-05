AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-05

Detenue shall not be arrested without cancellation of bail granted by court: LHC

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that once an accused person has been granted bail, he cannot be arrested by the investigating agency without seeking cancellation of bail granted by the court of competent jurisdiction.

The court passed this order in a petition of Mujtaba Saleem Butt had approached the Lahore High Court for recovery of his son Rashid Hussain Butt who was on bail and police arrested him again after adding new offences in the FIR.

The court declared the arrest of the detenue as illegal and DIG Lahore assured the court to hold inquiry and to take a strict action against delinquent police officials in accordance with the law.

The DIG also assured the court that in future the detenue shall not be arrested without filing an application for cancellation of his bail granted by the sessions court.

The court observed that it underscores the principle that bail, once granted, recognises an individual’s right to freedom and should not be undermined without due process and judicial oversight.

The court observed allowing the police to arrest an accused who has already been granted bail by merely adding new offences to the case, without first seeking the cancellation of the existing bail, would effectively grant law enforcement agencies the unrestricted authority to circumvent judicial orders.

The court observed that the arrest of an individual granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction, without first seeking the cancellation of said bail on legitimate grounds, is an affront to the procedural safeguards designed to protect against the misuse of state power

To permit law enforcement agencies to nullify this judicial safeguard by the mere expedient of adding charges post hoc is to erode the foundations of our legal system, the court added.

Such a course of action not only flouts the explicit mandates of the law but also infringes upon the accused’s fundamental right to liberty, as enshrined in the Constitution, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court Mujtaba Saleem Butt Rashid Hussain Butt DIG Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Detenue shall not be arrested without cancellation of bail granted by court: LHC

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories