AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-05

European stocks hover near record highs

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

PARIS: European stocks settled just below all-time highs on Monday, as investors digested strong gains in recent sessions and struck a cautious tone ahead the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.03%, having scaled another record high earlier in the session and coming close to the 500-mark.

Tech stocks continued to lead market gains across the globe, surfing on a wave of optimism around artificial intelligence. Europe’s tech index jumped to touch its highest in more than two decades.

However, losses in cyclical sectors such as miners, travel and leisure and retailers limited overall market gains.

Investors are awaiting a slew of events this week including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day congressional testimony, the European Central Bank’s policy decision and the crucial February US jobs data.

The ECB, set to meet on Thursday, is expected to keep rates at a record high 4% but also likely to lower its outlook for inflation in a nod to eventual cuts.

Data last week showed euro zone inflation dipped in February, but underlying price growth proved to be sticky, dampening expectations for big and fast rate cuts this year.

“The ECB is likely to stay on hold at its next two meetings on March 7 and April 11. Assuming the disinflation trend remains intact, this leaves the June 6 meeting as the most likely candidate for the start of the easing cycle,” analysts at BCA Research said.

Markets now see around 90 basis points of rate cuts this year with the first move coming in June.

In corporate updates, Spanish drugmaker Grifols fell 10.0%, driven by volatility around short positioning after it reported a 72% plunge in 2023 profit last week.

Novo Nordisk climbed 3.1% to an-time high after DNB Markets upgraded the Danish drugmaker’s shares to “buy” from “hold”, calling the acquisition of Catalent, a key manufacturing subcontractor, a “game changer.” Separately, UBS forecast the global market for GLP-1 class of drugs to grow to $126 billion by 2029.

Embracer tumbled 10.2% after the Swedish gaming group looked set to leave the benchmark STOXX 600 index, effective March 18.

European stocks ECB Jerome Powell tech stocks Novo Nordisk

Comments

200 characters

European stocks hover near record highs

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories