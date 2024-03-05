Feb cement despatches fall 19.22pc to 3.26MT YoY

LAHORE: Cement industry has urged the new government to start pending public sector development projects to provide relief to the construction industry and hundreds of thousands of skilled and unskilled labour associated with it.

Sharing the monthly data with the media, the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) here on Monday disclosed that the cement despatches declined by 19.22 percent in February 2024 as these remained around 3.259 million tons against 4.035 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

The PCMA spokesman, however, expressed said that the industry was very hopeful that the new government would frame industry friendly policies and address its grave issues on priority.

According to the data released by the APCMA, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of February 2024 were 2.863 million tons compared to 3.590 million tons in February 2023, showing a decline of 20.23%. Exports despatches also declined by 11.02% as the volumes reduced from 444,962 tons in February 2023 to 395,935 tons in February 2024.

In February 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.433 million tons cement showing a decline of 19.26 % against 3.014 million tons despatches in February 2023. South based mills despatched 826,085 tons cement during February 2024 that was 19.08 % less compared to the despatches of 1.021 million tons during February 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 2.338 million tons cement in domestic markets in February 2024 showing a decline of 20.73% against 2.949 million tons despatches in February 2023. South based mills despatched 525,543 tons cement in local markets during February 2024 that was 17.97% less compared to the despatches of 640,645 during February 2023.

Exports from North based mills increased by 47.40% as the quantities increased from 64,717 tons in February 2023 to 95,393 tons in February 2024. Exports from South based mills reduced by 20.96% to 300,542 tons in February 2024 from 380,245 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eight months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 30.555 million tons that is 2.52% higher than 29.805 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 26.059 million tons against 27.207 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 4.22%.

Export despatches showed healthy increase of 73.10% as the volumes increased to 4.496 million tons during the first eight months of current fiscal year compared to 2.597 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 21.495 million tons cement domestically during the first eight months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.73% than cement despatches of 22.327 million tons during July-February 2023.

Exports from North based mills increased by 35.02% percent to 915,449 tons during July-February 2024 compared with 678,006 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills reduced by 2.59% to 22.410 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 23.005 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-February 2024 were 4.564 million tons showing reduction of 6.47% over 4.880 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from South increased by massive 86.55% to 3.580 million tons during July-February 2024 compared with 1.919 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills increased by 19.78 % to 8.145 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 6.799 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024