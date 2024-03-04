AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NLC facilitates movement of Chinese vehicle amid heavy snowfall

Press Release Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 09:49pm

RAWALPINDI: Amidst heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) facilitated the movement of Chinese containers from Khunjerab to the Sost Dry Port in Gilgit Baltistan.

These containers, laden with agricultural machinery, are on transit to Bahàwalpur. According to details, a convoy of 27 Chinese vehicles entered the Khunjerab pass from China. Of these, 7 vehicles arrived at the Sost Dry Port on Saturday, while the remaining 19 completed the journey on Sunday.

However, one vehicle encountered a mishap, slipping off the road amidst the snowfall.

A team of NLC equipped with recovery machines is set to rescue the stranded vehicle on Tuesday. Once clearance procedures are finalized, the convoy will proceed towards its final destination.

It is noteworthy to mention that the NLC Sost Dry Port is situated adjacent to one of the highest border crossing points near Khunjerab. This facility plays a crucial role in streamlining cross-border trade between the two friendly countries.

Gilgit Baltistan NLC Sost Dry Port Khunjerab

Comments

200 characters

NLC facilitates movement of Chinese vehicle amid heavy snowfall

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year’ IMF programme in letter to lender

KIBOR falls after ‘lower-than-expected’ inflation reading

ECP accepts nominations for Asif Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai for presidential election

Pakistan's international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Cotton arrival inches up in last two weeks of February

Read more stories