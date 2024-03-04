AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Ukraine says not received over $17bn from fundraisers

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2024 08:29pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Monday that it had not seen the 16 billion euros ($17.4 billion) in proceeds from two donor conferences held in Poland in 2022, early in Russia’s invasion.

The announcement comes amid worries in Kyiv surrounding military and financial support, with the war entering its third year.

The two events in 2022 had raised 10 billion and six billion euros, respectively, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a press conference.

“Ukraine received nothing from them. The funds were raised by Poland together with the European Commission to support Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine says downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight

“Where did they go, what did they support… Ukraine has received nothing,” he added.

In April 2022, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced that a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw had raised 10.1 billion euros.

A separate event held in the Polish capital the following month raised over 6.3 billion euros, also with the European Union’s backing, the Polish government said at the time.

Ties between staunch allies Poland and Ukraine have frayed in recent months amid a dispute over grain imports and a blockade on their shared border led by Polish farmers.

Kyiv has warned it desperately needs more military and financial assistance as it waits for a fresh $60 billion package of US aid held up in Washington.

Shmygal earlier urged Western countries to speed up the handover of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine, as it seeks to rebuild from over two years of war.

Ukraine conflict Ukraine aid Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Denys Shmygal

