AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2024 03:42pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Ukraine’s air force on Saturday said it downed nine out of 14 drones launched by Russia over southern and central regions overnight.

Kyiv said most of the drones were directed at energy facilities in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where thousands have been without power since Russian strikes on Friday.

The outages have mainly affected the main city of Krivyi Rig – the home town of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine destroyed nine enemy drones within the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions,” the air force said, adding that most of the Iranian-made Shahed drones were directed at “energy infrastructure facilities” in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

Regional head Sergey Lysak said 15,000 people were without electricity in the city after the drone strikes.

He said fires caused by the strikes affected “two boiler houses” in the city and said “some families were left without water supply”.

He reported “no deaths or injuries” in the strikes but damage to two private houses.

The head of Kryvyi Rig, Oleksandr Vilkul, said energy companies will “introduce schedules of emergency shutdowns” in the city.

He said the city’s high-speed tram will stop running and that a part of some hospitals will switch to energy generators.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said it was working to restore critical infrastructure.

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure throughout its almost two-year offensive, leaving thousands of people without heat during an intense campaign last year.

Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian drones Russian bomb

Ukraine says downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight

Incoming govt to ‘endorse’ caretaker’s economic initiatives: Solangi

SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

Cotton arrival inches up 1.1% in last two weeks of Jan: PCGA

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

Everything is set to hold peaceful, fair elections: Murtaza Solangi

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Delivery startup Krave Mart sees change in buying behaviour amid inflation spike

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

Read more stories