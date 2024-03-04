AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,791 Increased By 74.6 (1.11%)
BR30 23,104 Increased By 587.3 (2.61%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains capped by persistent demand concerns

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose to one-week highs on Monday ahead of a key political meeting in China which could pave the way for growth stimulus, but gains were capped by persistent fears of stalling demand in the top consumer.

Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $8,563 a metric ton at 1026 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries earlier hit $8,569.5, the highest since Feb. 23.

China’s parliament meets on Tuesday. A property crisis, deepening deflation, a stock market rout and mounting local government debt woes have pressured China’s leaders and all eyes are on plans to support economic activity.

“Focus is on the meeting in China and whether they will come up with anything big in the way of stimulus,” a metals trader said, adding that the softer dollar was a positive.

A falling U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which would boost demand.

Copper held down by China’s property woes and strong dollar

China accounts for about half of global copper consumption, which analysts say was supported last year by healthy demand due to investment in the country’s electricity grid and orders from the electric vehicle and solar sectors.

“China’s build out of solar capacity will not be as significant this year and construction looks like it is going to remain weak. I don’t see copper demand growth in China as strong as last year,” BNP analyst David Wilson said.

Also weighing are higher warehouse stocks monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange. At one-year highs of 214,487 tons, they are up more than 300% since late January.

In other metals, lead stocks in LME registered warehouses at 183,100 tons <MPBSTX-TOTAL> have climbed 65% since late January, weighing on near-term prices of the battery material.

A premium for the cash over the three-month contract has recently reversed into a discount.

Three-month lead was up 0.2% at $2,039 a ton.

In other metals, aluminium was down 0.4% at $2,235, zinc gained 1.5% to $2,453, tin advanced 1.4% to $26,870 and nickel added 0.7% to $17,795.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper gains capped by persistent demand concerns

KSE-100 briefly hits 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bursts above $65,000, record high comes into view

Oil steadies after OPEC+ extends output cuts as expected

Read more stories