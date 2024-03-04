AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
Iran’s SLAL tenders for corn, barley and soymeal, traders say

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 12:49pm

HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 180,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, 120,000 tons of feed barley and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is March 6, they said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil or Argentina only.

The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

The barley can be sourced from the European Union, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region. Shipment for all is sought in March and April.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in the country’s recent tenders difficult, traders said.

Corn recovers from 3-year lows, large supplies to keep lid on prices

Food is exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Iran for its nuclear programme, but they have hit its financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in all the new tenders via banks in Turkiye and Iraq.

