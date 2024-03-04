AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 69.7 (1.04%)
BR30 22,888 Increased By 371.4 (1.65%)
KSE100 65,930 Increased By 604.2 (0.92%)
KSE30 22,384 Increased By 238.8 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian PM ‘happy to reopen’ MH370 search if compelling evidence found

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2024 11:44am

MELBOURNE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday he would be “happy to reopen” the search for flight MH370 if “compelling” evidence emerged, opening the door to a renewed hunt a decade after the plane disappeared.

“If there is compelling evidence that it needs to be reopened, we will certainly be happy to reopen it,” he said when asked about the matter during a visit to Melbourne.

His comments came as the families marked 10 years since the plane vanished in the Indian Ocean with 239 people aboard.

“I don’t think it’s a technical issue. It’s an issue affecting the lives of people and whatever needs to be done must be done,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines flight 370, a Boeing 777 aircraft, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found and the operation was suspended in January 2017.

About 500 relatives and their supporters gathered Sunday at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a “remembrance day”, with many visibly overcome with grief.

Some of the relatives came from China, where almost two-thirds of the passengers of the doomed plane were from.

“The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me,” Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, 56, was on the flight, told AFP.

Speaking to the crowd, she called on the Malaysian government to conduct a new search.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke told reporters that “as far Malaysia is concerned, it is committed to finding the plane cost is not the issue”.

He told relatives at the gathering that he would meet with officials from Texas-based marine exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which conducted a previous unsuccessful search, to discuss a new operation.

Malaysia names Sultan Ibrahim as next king

“We are now awaiting for them to provide suitable dates and I hope to meet them soon,” he said.

An earlier Australia-led search that covered 120,000 square kilometres (46,000 square miles) in the Indian Ocean found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

Indian Ocean Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Boeing 777 aircraft MH370 Transport Minister Anthony Loke

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian PM ‘happy to reopen’ MH370 search if compelling evidence found

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shehbaz voted PM for a second time amid protest

Read more stories