AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,788 Increased By 71.4 (1.06%)
BR30 22,887 Increased By 370.1 (1.64%)
KSE100 65,924 Increased By 598.1 (0.92%)
KSE30 22,376 Increased By 230.5 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 10:54am

Gold prices hovered near a two-month high on Monday, after softer US economic data last week raised hopes for a June interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, sending the dollar and treasury yields lower.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,080.09 per ounce, as of 0152 GMT, after hitting $2088.19 on Friday - its highest since Dec. 28. US gold futures fell 0.3% lower to $2,088.60.

  • Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index retreated on Friday after data showed US manufacturing slumped further in February and construction spending surprisingly fell in January.

  • A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders while lower bond yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey came out weak.

  • Markets also took stock of new troubles at regional US lender New York Community Bancorp, increasing appeal for safe-haven assets such as bullion.

  • Another set of data on Thursday indicated that the annual increase in US inflation in January was the smallest in nearly three years, keeping a June rate cut from the Fed on the table.

  • Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

  • The next major US economic release will be February’s employment report due on Friday.

  • COMEX gold speculators raised their net long positions by 3,694 contracts to 68,042 in the week ended Feb. 27, data showed on Friday.

  • Northam Platinum’s CEO on Friday said platinum mining companies in South Africa are caught up in the worst crisis in three decades as prices plummet, after Impala Platinum said it might decide within six months to close loss-making shafts, if prices do not improve.

  • Spot platinum fell 0.3% to $884.15 per ounce, and palladium was steady at $957.88, while silver fell 0.6% to $23.02.

Gold Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates Spot gold gold imports Asia Gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shehbaz voted PM for a second time amid protest

Read more stories