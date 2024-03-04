AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,796 Increased By 79.3 (1.18%)
BR30 22,927 Increased By 410.1 (1.82%)
KSE100 65,959 Increased By 633.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 22,396 Increased By 250 (1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks edge up, Hong Kong slips as investors await key meeting

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 10:22am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Monday while Hong Kong shares slipped, with traders turning cautious as they await policy signals from China parliament’s annual meeting this week.

China stocks ends higher for third week on policy hopes

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both gained 0.2% by the midday break.

  • Hong Kong’s share benchmark Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%.

  • China’s parliament is expected to unveil moderate stimulus plans to stabilise growth at an annual meeting beginning on Tuesday, but may disappoint those calling for a detailed roadmap of bold policies to fix the country’s deep structural imbalances.

  • Premier Li Qiang is expected to set a growth target of around 5% for 2024.

  • Other Asian share markets firmed as the Nikkei reached another new high and investors braced for a week packed with central bank events and major data that will refine market wagers for when interest rates will start falling.

  • Real estate developers slumped 3.5% to underperform other sectors, with property giant China Vanke Co down 4.7%.

  • New China Asset said information about it and China Vanke is untrue. Previously, local media reported that Vanke negotiated with lenders on debt extension.

  • China’s central bank unexpectedly skipped issuing loans via its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility in February, but analysts now see it lending more in the coming months to support the struggling property sector.

  • Shares in energy, healthcare jumped 1.8% both, while communications equipment surged 2.8%.

  • China’s cabinet on Friday approved a plan aimed at promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and sales of consumer goods, state media reported.

  • In Hong Kong, tech giants slipped 0.4% and mainland property developers dropped 2.6%.

  • Overseas, investors’ attention will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he testifies before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks edge up, Hong Kong slips as investors await key meeting

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shehbaz voted PM for a second time amid protest

Read more stories