Six militants killed in special operation in Russia’s Ingushetia region

MOSCOW: Russian security forces killed six alleged militants in a special operation in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing local law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday, authorities introduced counter-terrorism emergency powers in the town of Karabulak after the alleged militants had opened fire on law enforcement forces in a residential building.

“The special operation has ended. The counter-terrorism operation regime is still in place,” a law enforcement source told TASS.

Identities of the alleged militants were being established, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a source.

Ingushetia, the smallest region in Russia, is wedged between North Ossetia and Chechnya. It has a population of about half a million people.