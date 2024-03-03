Business & Finance
Larger declines in oil prices or extended OPEC+ cuts could weigh on Iraq’s fiscal account, IMF says
CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that larger declines in oil prices or extended OPEC+ cuts could weigh on Iraq’s fiscal and external accounts.
“Iraq needs to increase non-oil exports and government revenue, and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to oil price shocks,” they said in a concluding statement.
