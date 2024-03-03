National Assembly to elect new prime minister today

The newly-elected National Assembly of Pakistan will elect the country’s new prime minister today (Sunday).

The nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, the joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, and Sunni Ittehad Council's Umar Ayub Khan have been accepted.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq approved the nomination papers of both candidates after a thorough scrutiny.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly Secretariat issued the election schedule for the election of the PM, according to which the prime minister will be elected on Sunday, March 3.

The prime minister is elected by Members of the National Assembly in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

According to Rule 32 of the National Assembly, “Election of the Prime Minister: - (1) After the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker following a general election or whenever the office of the Prime Minister falls vacant for any reason, the Assembly shall, to the exclusion of many other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the Prime Minster.”