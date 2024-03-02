Turkiye’s Feb exports to Russia down 34% from year earlier

ANKARA: Turkiye’s exports to Russia in February fell 33% year on year to $670 million, trade ministry data showed on Saturday.

That was down from $1.1 billion in February 2023.

Imports from Russia fell 36.65% to $1.3 billion from $2 billion a year earlier.

A U.S. threat to impose sanctions on financial firms doing business with Russia has chilled Turkish-Russian trade, disrupting or slowing some payments for both imported oil and Turkish exports, Reuters reported this week.