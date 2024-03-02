CM imposes ban on postings, transfers in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has slapped a ban on any kind of postings and transfers in the province.

According to a direction issued by Secretary to the CM on Friday, officers and staff performing their duties on all posts cannot be posted or transferred till further orders. If need arises permission be sought from the chief minister through a summary, elaborating reasons which necessitate the posting or transfer, the order said.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the creation of Punjab’s first authentic database hub and database authority.

With the help of authentic and comprehensive data, government will be able to launch better social and economic policies, the meeting observed.

Moreover, with authentic database authority, the social protection program will be launched to provide relief to the masses.

Further, the CM has directed strict action against encroachment across Punjab. She also asked the concerned authorities to end wall chalking across the province.

In order to control the prices of all commodities, the Punjab Government has ordered the concerned authorities that strict action should be taken to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to maintain the prices of essential items under control.

On the order of the Chief Minister, Punjab Chief Secretary has sent directives to all the Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers.

