AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-02

CM imposes ban on postings, transfers in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has slapped a ban on any kind of postings and transfers in the province.

According to a direction issued by Secretary to the CM on Friday, officers and staff performing their duties on all posts cannot be posted or transferred till further orders. If need arises permission be sought from the chief minister through a summary, elaborating reasons which necessitate the posting or transfer, the order said.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the creation of Punjab’s first authentic database hub and database authority.

With the help of authentic and comprehensive data, government will be able to launch better social and economic policies, the meeting observed.

Moreover, with authentic database authority, the social protection program will be launched to provide relief to the masses.

Further, the CM has directed strict action against encroachment across Punjab. She also asked the concerned authorities to end wall chalking across the province.

In order to control the prices of all commodities, the Punjab Government has ordered the concerned authorities that strict action should be taken to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to maintain the prices of essential items under control.

On the order of the Chief Minister, Punjab Chief Secretary has sent directives to all the Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab government Punjab Chief Minister

Comments

200 characters

CM imposes ban on postings, transfers in Punjab

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories