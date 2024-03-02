Violence outside Zaman Park: Imran Riaz remanded to police custody

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday remanded anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in five-day police custody in a case of violence outside Zaman Park residence of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan.

Racecourse police produced the anchorperson before the court and told the court that the suspect had been nominated in the case on the statements of the witnesses. The Investigating Officer sought 15-day custody of the suspect for further investigation and photogrammetry test.

The court, however, allowed the five days remand only and directed the police to produce the suspect again on March 6.

Meanwhile a special court for anti-corruption allowed post-arrest bail to Imran Riaz in a graft case about the contract of Dhrabi Lake in Chakwal.

His counsel termed case as false and fabricated and asked the court to release anchorperson on bail.

A prosecutor opposed the petition and urged the court to deny bail to the suspect.

