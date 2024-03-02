AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Intermittent rains lash Karachi

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

KARACHI: The city on Friday saw intermittent rainy spells with thunderstorms as the Met Office forecast a drop in temperature on Saturday night.

Over the next 24 hours, the city is likely to brace for a chilly night with minimum temperature between 12 Celsius and 10 Celsius, as overall dry weather may prevail.

The widely anticipated forecast of the wet weather finally brought rains to the city’s different parts with Faisal Base leading with maximum 14 mm followed by Keamari and Nazimabad 13 mm each.

The day’s rainfall also drenched Saadi Town and Surjani with 12 mm, each, DHA and Orangi with 10 mm each.

Quaidabad, Gadap and Masroor Base saw 8 mm, each, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Karachi and Old Area Airport 7 mm, each and University Road, Jinnah Terminal, Malir, Korrangi 6 mm, each.

Rain-windstorm-thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may fall.

Besides, scattered downpours and isolated hailstorm is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan throughout the next 24 hours.

