UVAS hosts Poultry TECH Summit organized by NAP

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore hosted a Poultry TECH Summit organized by the Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP), with the aim of strengthening the vital collaboration between academia and industry.

Held at UVAS-Ravi Campus Pattoki, the summit brought together a diverse group of poultry professionals, including faculty members from five universities across Punjab, representatives from the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), and industry leaders.

In his opening remarks, Dr Musadaq Asif, President of NAP, underscored the significance of academia-industry linkages, citing success stories in local pet food and fish feed development in collaboration with UVAS.

Emeritus Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, a distinguished animal nutritionist, provided an overview of the summit's objectives and emphasized the need for collaboration among different universities and industry to address the challenges of food security and the provision of cost-effective, quality animal protein to the masses.

Prof Pasha highlighted UVAS’s resources and capabilities available for collaborative ventures, showcasing facilities ranging from various poultry farms to research labs of international standards and highly qualified faculty.

During the panel discussion, industry leaders and academic representatives shared their perspectives. Ch Muhammad Nusrat Tahir, Vice Chairman of Northern PPA, advocated for continuous collaboration and assured the commitment of his organization to sponsor demand-driven problem-solving research and internship/scholarship facilities for students.

Academic representatives from different universities emphasized the importance of developing alternative feed resources for poultry, local production of soybean, feed additives, enzymes, synthetic amino acids, and feed supplements to save much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

Dr Naveed-ul-Haque summarized the summit’s proceedings, suggesting ways to bridge the academia and industry gaps and recommended establishing a formal structure to monitor collaborative research activities.

Prof Dr Saima expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and encouraged future meetings.

The summit proved to be a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration, setting the stage for enhanced partnerships between academia and industry in advancing research, innovation, and addressing challenges in the poultry sector.

