SU-IBA to host 1st TEDx conference on 5th

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University’s Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will organize its first TEDx conference on March 5.

According to co-patron of the team TEDx and Director IBA Prof Dr Imamuddin Khoso, the event scheduled for March 5 will prove to be an intellectual extravaganza, leaving attendees captivated and inspired.

He said the thought-provoking gathering will feature an array of dynamic speakers, each offering their unique perspectives on a wide range of subjects, from education to environmental preservation.

He said TEDx University of Sindh will be an event full of wisdom, inspiration, productivity and entertainment, adding that Qawwali, Mushaira and musical band performances will also be the part of the conference.

On the other hand, the university’s spokesman termed the conference being organized under a license from the US-based company a milestone for the varsity.

He said that TEDx University of Sindh will help empower ideas and celebrate freedom of thoughts.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will address the inaugural ceremony, setting the tone for a day filled with intellectual stimulation.

It may be noted that TEDx SU 2024 is officially licensed by TED, after ensuring strict adherence to TEDx standards and guidelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024