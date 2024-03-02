AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Punjab govt to create digital record of population

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken a historic step by deciding to create a digital record of every neighbourhood and population in Punjab for the first time.

This initiative, known as the Punjab Digital Database, aims to compile an accurate count of the entire population, including details such as number, location, contact information, and addresses of vulnerable segments.

A 13-member technical working group, headed by Marriyum Aurangzeb, was formed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab. The group includes Bilal Azhar Kiyani, a member of the party’s central economic team and member of the National Assembly, along with senior officials and statisticians.

The Punjab Digital Data Bank will serve as the foundation for planning education, health, and development initiatives across the province, ensuring equitable resource distribution among all residents. It will also establish a transparent system for monitoring progress on development projects and delivering financial assistance to beneficiaries directly.

The availability of accurate data and information will facilitate economic policies and informed decision-making. The data bank will also support the social security of the elderly, widows, orphans, needy families, and students.

Moreover, the digital system will automatically register newborns in Punjab and collect information on individuals who have settled in Punjab from other regions. This population data collection will aid in formulating both short-term and long-term policies.

In a meeting chaired by CM Punjab, the progress of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project was also reviewed. Senior party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, and social welfare expert Dr. Amjad Saqib participated in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, various Provincial Secretaries, Chairman PITB, CEOs PSPA, Urban Unit, and other officials.

