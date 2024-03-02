JI sets up rain emergency centres

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday set up the rain emergency response centres, volunteering its party offices to help the public coping with civic disorder in the city.

"The JI in Karachi has converted all its offices into rain the emergency response centres," Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He also asked the party volunteers to step up efforts in the wake of fresh rains in the city, saying that the response centres will remain alert to the public calls for help in all nine different towns run by the JI.

Lashing out at the ruling provincial PPP for being "unwilling" to help the city recover from the civic disorder despite its rule has continued into the fourth consecutive terms - namely 16th year in power.

He said that the PPP leadership does not tend to empower the local government system in the metropolis, as he blamed it for centralization of civic departments for all daily public civic problems.

"The PPP is solely responsible to set up the emergency response but the past record of the party shows that it totally failed in this regard," he said.

Drawing bleak political scenes, he said that candidates, whom the public "rejected" in the February 8 polls have taken oath in the assembly, which he termed "ironical".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024