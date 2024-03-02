AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Gurmani Centre for languages, literature at LUMS launched

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: The Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at LUMS held a launch ceremony to unveil its inaugural publication, a comprehensive Urdu manual titled the Gurmani Manual for Academic Writing. Named in honour of Mushtaq Ahmed Gurmani, the founding member of the Gurmani Centre, this manual acknowledges his pivotal role in supporting the center’s vision.

With nearly 70 million people speaking Urdu as their first language and over 100 million as a second language, predominantly in Pakistan and India, the Gurmani Centre’s contribution through The Gurmani Manual for Academic Writing holds significant value.

It caters not only to students and researchers but also to general writers and readers interested in Urdu academic prose and research writing. Covering a wide array of aspects including research methodologies, plagiarism, abstract writing, punctuation, citations, bibliography, footnotes, proofreading, indexing, and editing of academic writing and research, this publication stands as the most up-to-date Urdu manual.

Since its release last month, the manual has received a warm reception within Urdu literary and academic circles. Unlike existing Urdu academic writing manuals that lack revisions and have become outdated, the Gurmani Manual fills this void by offering comprehensive coverage.

While English boasts numerous guides on academic writing, Urdu has suffered from a notable scarcity of such resources. Recognizing this gap, the Gurmani Centre took the initiative to publish the most comprehensive Urdu manual to date.

“The launch of the Gurmani Manual marks a significant milestone in the history of the Gurmani Centre. It represents the first achievement of its Publication Cell, underscoring the center’s commitment to setting high standards for the printed word, intended for both academic and public circles,” said Dr Nadhra Shahbaz Khan, Director of the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at LUMS.

The official book launch witnessed the presence of distinguished academics, linguists, and literary experts, including Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema and Founding Pro Chancellor Syed Babar Ali, both from LUMS, alongside Ms Tabbasum Kashmiri, who presided over the session. The event was hosted by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Ms Shaista Hassan, with contributions from experts in Urdu academic writing and research who also attended the ceremony.

