Mar 01, 2024
World

Blast at cafe in India’s Bengaluru injures 4, police say

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:47pm

BENGALURU: At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India’s technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate.

One die in blast in India’s Manipur state

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

