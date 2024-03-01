AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 116.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
HUBC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PPL 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
SEARL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
UNITY 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,688 Increased By 39.4 (0.59%)
BR30 22,557 Decreased By -13 (-0.06%)
KSE100 65,015 Increased By 436.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 22,070 Increased By 181.1 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Evergrande chairman’s second seized Hong Kong mansion put up for sale

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:19am

HONG KONG: A second mansion in Hong Kong that once belonged to China Evergrande Group’s chairman has been put up for sale by its receivers, according to property agent Savills.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer which defaulted its offshore debt in late 2021, was liquidated by a Hong Kong court in January.

The personal assets of chairman Hui Ka Yan are not expected to be included in the liquidation process.

Hui owned three mansions in the same residential development on the Peak in Hong Kong. One was put on the market by receivers a year ago, another was seized by Hui’s creditor late last year, local media outlet HK01 reported in November.

Savills said in a statement on Thursday that the tender for the latest mansion, valued at HK$500 million ($63.9 million) according to HK01, will close on April 22.

China’s Evergrande says head of EV arm detained

The mansion, with sweeping views of the city’s skyscrapers, is a three-storey single-family house equipped with a private garden and an internal elevator, with 4,933 square feet of saleable area.

It was pledged to Orix Asia Capital Ltd in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts, according to the Land Registry.

Other assets of Evergrande in Hong Kong have all been seized or sold, after the world’s most indebted property developer defaulted on its debt in late 2021.

hong kong Evergrande

Comments

200 characters

Evergrande chairman’s second seized Hong Kong mansion put up for sale

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

NA session to elect speaker, deputy speaker commences

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories