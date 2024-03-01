AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
FCCL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUBC 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.32%)
PAEL 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
PIAA 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
PRL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
PTC 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
SEARL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.8%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 72.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,688 Increased By 39.3 (0.59%)
BR30 22,557 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 64,999 Increased By 421 (0.65%)
KSE30 22,067 Increased By 178.3 (0.81%)
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes second weekly gain on gradually easing US inflation

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:17am

Gold prices firmed near month-high levels on Friday and were set for a second weekly rise after data showed that US inflation was gradually easing, while traders turned their focus to remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve officials.

Gold prices slightly up

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was steady at $2,043.98 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT, after hitting $2050.59 on Thursday - its highest level since Feb. 2. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,052.40.

  • Data on Thursday showed the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in January, while the core PCE price index gained 0.4%. In the 12 months through January, inflation rose 2.4% - the smallest in nearly three years.

  • US central bankers are looking through recent data showing price pressures rebounded last month, and are focusing instead on overall progress on inflation that they say will likely set the table for interest-rate cuts later this year.

  • At least six more Fed officials are due to speak on Friday.

  • Traders are betting on about three quarter-point (25 bps) interest rate cuts for 2024 in the US, with a 65% chance of the first one coming in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

  • Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

  • The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings fell 3.3% in February and 6.4% so far this year.

  • Platinum group metals producer Impala Platinum could shut some of its loss-making South African mining operations if metal prices deteriorate further and restructuring efforts fail to improve margins, CEO Nico Muller said.

  • Spot platinum climbed 0.5% to $880.45 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.2% to $943.37, while silver fell 0.1% to $22.64.

