10 accused challaned over violating wildlife laws

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department during different raids at various places in the province recovered striped hyena, porcupine, jackal and monkeys from a private circus besides recovering 400 live and 82 slaughtered mynas from illegal hunters.

The department also challaned 10 individuals on charges of violating the wildlife laws of the province, said a spokesman of the department on Thursday.

According to reports, Deputy Director Wildlife Dera Ghazi Khan Irfan Farooqui with his team raided a private circus. They seized a wild boar, a monkey, a jackal, and a parrot, for which the owner of the circus was fined Rs80,000 as departmental compensation. The confiscated wild animals were transferred to DG Khan and Bahawalpur zoos.

In another operation, Assistant Director Wildlife Mandi Bahauddin Mujahid Kaleem, with his team, arrested six poachers red-handed at Jokalian Pul and Duffer Plantation Public Wildlife Reserve. They seized 400 bucks and recovered 82 slaughtered mynas from those arrested people.

Challans were prepared and presented to the local court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody until March 13. The birds were released on the court premises. In several similar actions, Assistant Director Wildlife Bahawalnagar Manoor Hussain Najmi arrested three hunters of black deer, parrots, and quails. Challans were issued, and the parrot hunter was fined Rs27,000 as departmental compensation.

