AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-01

10 accused challaned over violating wildlife laws

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department during different raids at various places in the province recovered striped hyena, porcupine, jackal and monkeys from a private circus besides recovering 400 live and 82 slaughtered mynas from illegal hunters.

The department also challaned 10 individuals on charges of violating the wildlife laws of the province, said a spokesman of the department on Thursday.

According to reports, Deputy Director Wildlife Dera Ghazi Khan Irfan Farooqui with his team raided a private circus. They seized a wild boar, a monkey, a jackal, and a parrot, for which the owner of the circus was fined Rs80,000 as departmental compensation. The confiscated wild animals were transferred to DG Khan and Bahawalpur zoos.

In another operation, Assistant Director Wildlife Mandi Bahauddin Mujahid Kaleem, with his team, arrested six poachers red-handed at Jokalian Pul and Duffer Plantation Public Wildlife Reserve. They seized 400 bucks and recovered 82 slaughtered mynas from those arrested people.

Challans were prepared and presented to the local court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody until March 13. The birds were released on the court premises. In several similar actions, Assistant Director Wildlife Bahawalnagar Manoor Hussain Najmi arrested three hunters of black deer, parrots, and quails. Challans were issued, and the parrot hunter was fined Rs27,000 as departmental compensation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department wildlife laws Irfan Farooqui

Comments

200 characters

10 accused challaned over violating wildlife laws

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories