KPT distributes ration bags among deserving individuals

KARACHI: In celebration of the arrival of Ramazan Mubarak, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has undertaken a charitable initiative to distribute ration bags among the deserving individuals in the community.

The event was graced by the Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who joined Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi in distributing the ration bags.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed his gratitude towards Chairman KPT and commended the efforts of KPT in providing support to those in needs.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by inflation and welcomed KPT’s proactive approach in addressing the issue. Governor Sindh also urged other institutions to follow suit and contribute to these noble causes, ensuring access to essential rations for the less fortunate.

The event was well attended by KPT officials, local community leaders, and representatives from various organizations.

