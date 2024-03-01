AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-01

LHC sets aside govt’s decision to rent out examination centre

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday set aside a decision of the Punjab caretaker government of renting out Lawrence Road examination centre for non-educational purposes.

The court passed this order on a petition of President Punjab Teachers Union Kashif Shahzad and others.

The petitioners’ counsel Mian Dawood argued that the Punjab government had taken a stance that it was renting out the examination centres’ building due to financial losses. He said the government also took a plea of traffic congestions around the Lawrence Road.

He argued that the superior courts had long settled the point that a property allocated for education purpose cannot be used for any other purpose. A law officer argued that the government had the power to take the building on rent. Asked about the purpose to get the examination centres on rent, the law officer said staff of the High Education Department (HED) would be shifted to the building. The court considered the reply of the law officer as the government’s admission to seek the building for non-education purposes.

The court observed that the record showed that the government forced the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to get the examination centre’s building on rent. The BISE counsel stated that the board could rent out its properties. The court after hearing the parties at length directed the government to formally advertise if it wanted to rent out the building of the examination centres but only for education purposes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court Mian Dawood Punjab caretaker government Kashif Shahzad Lawrence Road

Comments

200 characters

LHC sets aside govt’s decision to rent out examination centre

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories