‘Job Fair 2024’: 120 renowned companies set up stalls

KARACHI: Centre for Guidance Career Planning & Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised Job Fair 2024 at the campus in which more than 120 renowned companies participated and set up their stalls to facilitate students in terms of sharing information and preparing them for availing the job opportunities.

The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif, Convenor Guidance Centre, Siraj Khilji, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Iftikhar Sheikh, Members of PEC Governing Body, Chairman Computer Engineering Department, Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmed including a large number of students, faculty and KATI members.

Chief Guest of the event, Chairman of Higher Education Commission, Sindh Prof. Dr. S M Tariq Rafi (T I) along with Vice-Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Acting Registrar SSUET, Zubair Hameedi, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Chairman CED, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, President KCCI, Iftikhar Sheikh and others inaugurated the Job Fair 2024 by cutting the ribbon.

Expressing his views, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Sindh, Prof. Dr S M Tariq Rafi said that action is louder than words. We talk a lot but practically we do nothing.

The curriculum should be designed according to the modern trend of education. Universities should educate students according to the industry’s demand.

Improvement of the faculty is also needed. Lectures of the industry profession should be a part of the syllabus. Universities should sign MoUs with the companies to connect their students to the industry. In Western countries, students spend two years in a university and two years in industry for their 4-year course program.

On the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said that Career fairs provide students with the chance to meet employers face-to-face, to learn about current vacancies and opportunities available, and to market themselves to prospective employers. A job fair is also an opportunity for a company to promote its name and brand to more people and to network with other employers.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that new avenues are emerging. Students today have more opportunities than ever before. Technology is changing rapidly. Today, it is not enough to create awareness about higher education, but vocational training in the subjects for the students is also an essential part of education. To achieve the target, all universities, industries and organizations need to make joint efforts. A job fair serves as a public relations agency for any company, offering on-spot jobs.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh said that unless academia is connected with the industry, the pace of development will not be fast. Only the students of the universities can bring innovation, but it is very important to connect the curriculum of the universities with the needs of the industry.

