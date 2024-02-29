AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Feb 29, 2024
Life & Style

Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars

AFP Published 29 Feb, 2024 05:23pm

LOS ANGELES: Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars. Gosling, the Academy Award-nominated star of the hit film ‘Barbie,’ will perform the power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the March 10 gala, one of five songs up for a golden statuette, organizers announced Wednesday.

Also scheduled to take the stage are Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for another ‘Barbie’ tune, the introspective ‘What Was I Made For?’

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

‘Oppenheimer’ claims top SAG award on way to the Oscars

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing ‘It Never Went Away’ from ‘American Symphony,’ a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing ‘The Fire Inside,’ written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for ‘Flamin’ Hot.’

While Eilish’s song won two Grammys and is the clear favorite, ‘I’m Just Ken’ – written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamored for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.

In the film, the actor – wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair – leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do / I’m always number two,” he croons in the song.

“I’m just Ken / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10 / Is it my destiny / To live and die a life of blond fragility?”

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

