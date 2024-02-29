AIRLINK 59.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
DFML 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 69.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.62%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.59%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
HBL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.57%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.9%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
OGDC 125.99 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.1%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
PIAA 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.24%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.05%)
SNGP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
SSGC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.85%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-3.86%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 124.6 (1.9%)
BR30 22,699 Increased By 401.2 (1.8%)
KSE100 64,749 Increased By 1045.2 (1.64%)
KSE30 21,939 Increased By 430.8 (2%)
Feb 29, 2024
European shares rise ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 02:29pm

European shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by gains in materials stocks, while investors brace for key US inflation data to gauge the outlook on global interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 0820 GMT, while the benchmark Germany’s benchmark DAX index notched another record high, rising 0.2%.

Investor focus will be on the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of consumer prices - the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for January - along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from Germany, ahead of euro zone inflation data due on Friday.

The US PCE and German CPI data are due later in the day.

UK’s CRH forecast core profit growth in 2024 after beating its 2023 profit target.

The building materials producer topped gains on the STOXX 600 with a 5.6% jump.

European shares drop on earnings dismay

Shares in Beiersdorf dropped 3.8% after the Nivea maker forecast growth in organic sales to slow down in 2024, following a 10.8% organic sales increase in the past year.

German chipmaking tools manufacturer Aixtron shares tumbled 17.2% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, despite a forecast of further revenue growth in 2024.

European shares

