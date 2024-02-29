AIRLINK 59.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Feb 29, 2024
Markets

London stocks inch up on earnings bump

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 01:45pm

UK shares edged higher on Thursday on a boost from a slew of positive earnings reports, including from Haleon and Ocado, while a drop in some financial stocks capped further gains.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.2%, as of 0828 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.2%.

Haleon rose 7.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the Sensodyne toothpaste maker said it expected higher revenue in 2024, thanks to firm demand for its household products.

Man Group gained 2.9% after the hedge fund posted a 17% rise in assets under management, while Drax Group jumped 6.7% as the UK’s largest source of renewable electricity posted a 66% jump in annual profit and raised its dividend.

Ocado advanced 4.7% after the online supermarket and technology group forecast faster growth this year.

UK’s FTSE 100 flat as miners offset consumer staples

The industrial miners index was among the top sectoral performers, up 0.6%, tracking an uptick in base metal prices.

Keeping gains in check, London Stock Exchange Group moved 2.1% lower after reporting its preliminary full-year income largely in line with estimates. Shares of lender Barclays also traded in the red, down 3.3% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

London stocks

