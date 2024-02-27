UK’s FTSE 100 flat as miners offset consumer staples

UK’s FTSE 100 was subdued on Tuesday as gains in miners and positive earnings updates were offset by losses in consumer staples, while investors exercised caution ahead of key inflation figures from Europe and the U.S. later in the week.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 index held its ground at 7,686.52 points, as of 0917 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%.

A 1.2% loss in the defensive personal care index pressured equities after Unilever fell 1.6% as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “underweight.”

Precious and base metal miners boosted the benchmark, rising 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively, as the sectors tracked higher gold and copper prices on a weaker dollar.

While the domestic economic data calendar is light this week, U.S and European consumer prices data will be widely watched, which could influence the monetary policy path globally.

“The FTSE 100 is very much related to the global growth story because it’s very heavy on commodity stocks…so the best case scenario (is) a robust global growth coupled with softening inflation,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“It’s going to be a slow day until some economic data comes in and that will shape the expectations.”

U.S and European consumer prices data are scheduled to be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Market participants now await comments from Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden later in the day.

Among earnings, Smith+Nephew advanced 3.2% as the medical equipment maker forecast an improvement in profit margins this year after beating market estimates for 2023 earnings.

Croda International slid 1.9% after the chemicals supplier forecast lower 2024 profits, hit by persistently weak volumes in its crop protection and industrial specialities units.

Abrdn jumped 4.7% to the top of the mid-cap index after the asset manager slightly beat earnings estimates and maintained its dividend.