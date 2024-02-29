AIRLINK 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
Gold prices steady as traders brace for US inflation data

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 11:05am

Gold prices held ground on Thursday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge due later in the day that could provide a fresh perspective into when the US central bank could start cutting interest rates.

Gold prices gain on softer dollar

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was steady at $2,035.78 per ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,044.20.

  • Data on Wednesday showed the US economy grew at a solid clip in the fourth quarter amid strong consumer spending, but appeared to have lost some speed early this year.

  • New York Fed President John Williams said even as there’s still some distance to cover in achieving the US central bank’s 2% inflation target, the door is opening to interest rate cuts this year depending on how the data come in.

  • Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will likely need to start cutting rates later this year.

  • At least seven more Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday and Friday.

  • Traders are betting on about 81 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 63% chance of the first quarter-point (25 bps) cut coming in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

  • Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Markets now await a key inflation reading - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - at 1330 GMT.

  • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.51 per ounce, and platinum climbed 0.3% to $880.89, while palladium fell 0.2% to $926.97.

