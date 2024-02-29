AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-29

PSX ends on positive note

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday closed on positive note on the back of healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 484.35 points or 0.77 percent and closed at 63,703.45 points. During the session, the index hit 63,929.58 points intra-day high and 63,042.15 points intra-day low level.

Trading activities also improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 461.390 million shares as compared to 409.962 million shares traded on Tuesday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 16.00 billion against previous session’s Rs 14.675 billion.

BRIndex100 added 61.1 points or 0.94 percent to close at 6,545.39 points with total daily turnover of 389.197 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 199.76 points or 0.9 percent to close at 22,297.92 points with total daily trading volumes of 306.915 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $2.958 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 52 billion to Rs 9.141 trillion. Out of total 355 active scrips, 180 closed in positive and 149 in negative while the value of 26 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 62.181 million shares and gained Re 0.34 to close at Rs 4.39 followed by K-Electric that inched up by Re 0.27 to close at Rs 4.79 with 45.494 million shares. Hascol Petroleum closed at Rs 7.98, up Re 0.69 with 30.485 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and The Premier Sugar Mills were the top gainers increasing by Rs 655.00 and Rs 33.75 respectively to close at Rs 21,800.00 and Rs 483.75 while Pakistan Services Limited and Bata Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 50.00 and Rs 25.00 respectively to close at Rs 740.00 and Rs 1,700.00.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said bullish activity witnessed as investor weigh NA session summoned to set up Government and Moody’s hints over upgrade on Government external, liquidity risk fall.

He said BofA upgrade for Pakistan Bonds citing easing political uncertainty, Government efforts to gain up to $8.0 billion IMF loans quota under SDRs and China rollover on $2.0 billion debt played a catalyst role in bullish close in the post poll rally at PSX.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 43.46 points or 0.3 percent to close at 14,738.36 points with total turnover of 5.368 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 200.83 points or 3.13 percent to close at 6,617.99 points with 22.608 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 39.37 points or 0.24 percent to close at 16,247.00 points with 38.551 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 68.89 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,000.42 points with 58.072 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 67.29 points or 1.14 percent to close at 5,962.39 points with 52.145 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index declined by 76.13 points or 1.98 percent to close at 3,765.36 points with 79.775 million shares.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that the market displayed a positive trend throughout the day with notable activity in the Banking and Oil Exploration (E&P) sectors.

Traded volume stood at 461 million shares where CNERGY (up 8.4 percent), KEL (up 6.0 percent), HASCOL (up 9.5 percent), WTL (up 0.8 percent) and PRL (up 2.6 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

PSX ends on positive note

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories