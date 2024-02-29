Sistan and Baluchistan: Roadside bomb explodes prematurely, kills militant

DUBAI: A “terror plot” targeting a police car in southeast Iran with a roadside bomb failed on Wednesday, killing one of two militants, a provincial public prosecutor said according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The second militant fled the scene and authorities have not yet identified the group to which they belonged. But the militants were known to have crossed Iran’s eastern borders to carry out an attack on police forces, the authorities said.

Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province is prone to violence, especially from Jaish al Adl, which is a Sunni militant group belonging to the Baloch minority that straddles both Iran and Pakistan.