AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-29

Google hit with $2.3bn lawsuit by 32 media groups

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

BRUSSELS: Alphabet’s Google was hit with a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) lawsuit by 32 media groups including Axel Springer and Schibsted on Wednesday, alleging that they had suffered losses due to the company’s practices in digital advertising.

The move by the group which include publishers in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden comes as antitrust regulators also crack down on Google’s ad tech business.

“The media companies involved have incurred losses due to a less competitive market, which is a direct result of Google’s misconduct,” a statement issued by their lawyers Geradin Partners and Stek said.

“Without Google’s abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services. Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape,” the lawyers said.

They cited the French competition authority’s 220-million-euro fine against Google on its ad tech business in 2021 as well as the European Commission’s charges last year to buttress their group claim.

Google last year said it disagreed with EU antitrust charges against its ad tech business where it is involved in both the buy-side as well as the sell-side of the supply chain.

Publishers around the world have in recent years lamented Big Tech’s increasing dominance in advertising as their share of revenues fall. Google is the most dominant digital advertising platform in the world, according to analysts.

The group said they filed the lawsuit in a Dutch court because of the country’s reputation as a key jurisdiction for antitrust damages claims in Europe, and to avoid multiple claims in different European countries.

Others in the group include Austria’s Krone, Belgian groups DPG Media and Mediahuis, Denmark’s TV2 Danmark A/S, Finland’s Sanoma, Poland’s Agora, Spain’s Prensa Iberica and Switzerland’s Ringier.

Google media group owners Alphabet’s Google digital advertising

Comments

200 characters

Google hit with $2.3bn lawsuit by 32 media groups

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories