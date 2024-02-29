Case related to protests, vandalism on May 9: IK, Asad, Faisal acquitted

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other leaders in a case related to protests and vandalism on May 9.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir while hearing the case acquitted Khan, former federal minister Asad Umar, and Senator Faisal Javed from the case.

During the hearings, PTI lawyers, Sardar Masroof, Amina Ali, and Mohsin Ghaffar appeared before the court.

The court ruled that the accused could not be punished and that pursuing the trial would be a waste of time, therefore, the acquittal requests of Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Raja Khurram Shahzad are accepted. The court also approved the acquittal application of Ali Nawaz Awan, Abid Hussain, and Zaheer Khan.

The accused, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Faisal Javed are on bail and can withdraw their bonds.

It should be noted that the case against the accused was registered on May 26, 2023, at Tarnol police station.

