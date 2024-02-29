AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

POs appointed for presidential election

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed the Chief Justices of all but one High Court as presiding officers for the presidential election, the date for which would be announced on March 1 (tomorrow).

According to an ECP notification issued on Wednesday, the CJ Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been appointed as PO for Senate and National Assembly, CJ Sindh High Court (SHC) has been appointed PO for Sindh Assembly, CJ Balochistan High Court (BHC) for Balochistan Assembly and CJ Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been appointed as PO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

However, CJ Lahore High Court (LHC) has not been appointed as PO for Punjab Assembly. Instead, a member of the ECP has been appointed as the PO for PA in the presidential election.

An ECP official told Business Recorder that CJ LHC did not consent to be the PO for the presidential election. Article 41(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that President shall be elected in accordance with the provisions of the Second Schedule by the members of an electoral college consisting of— (a) the members of both Houses; and (b) the members of the Provincial Assemblies.

The Second Schedule [Article 41(3) (2)] provides that the ECP shall appoint POs to preside at the meeting of the members of Parliament and at the meetings of the members of the Provincial Assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP presidential elections General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

POs appointed for presidential election

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories