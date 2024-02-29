POs appointed for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed the Chief Justices of all but one High Court as presiding officers for the presidential election, the date for which would be announced on March 1 (tomorrow).

According to an ECP notification issued on Wednesday, the CJ Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been appointed as PO for Senate and National Assembly, CJ Sindh High Court (SHC) has been appointed PO for Sindh Assembly, CJ Balochistan High Court (BHC) for Balochistan Assembly and CJ Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been appointed as PO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

However, CJ Lahore High Court (LHC) has not been appointed as PO for Punjab Assembly. Instead, a member of the ECP has been appointed as the PO for PA in the presidential election.

An ECP official told Business Recorder that CJ LHC did not consent to be the PO for the presidential election. Article 41(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that President shall be elected in accordance with the provisions of the Second Schedule by the members of an electoral college consisting of— (a) the members of both Houses; and (b) the members of the Provincial Assemblies.

The Second Schedule [Article 41(3) (2)] provides that the ECP shall appoint POs to preside at the meeting of the members of Parliament and at the meetings of the members of the Provincial Assemblies.

