Feb 29, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

Fazl sees no smooth sailing for new govt

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F), Wednesday, decided to attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly.

The decision in this connection was taken here during the core committee meeting of the party which was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The JUI chief the other day had made it clear that his party would stay in parliament but would not become part of any government in the Centre and provinces.

The JUI-F chief said the party would also stay away from elections for the office of the country’s president and opposition leader in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. During today’s meeting, the JUI finalised the

strategy for the opening session of the

National Assembly, a party spokesman said.

“We have not been ousted from the system; rather we have come out of the system on our own. Let me tell you that those who are part of the system will start crying soon. And those who are out of it would be able to speak up, decisively,” he said.

Maulana has warned that there will be no smooth sailing for the system and that it is bound to collapse, expressing his concerns about the future of the country.

The JUI chief has accused the establishment of being solely responsible for rigging the elections, saying the situation was the same as it was in 2018. He further stated that the establishment wanted to have a parliament of choice and they even asked political parties to field candidates according to its choice.

The JUI-F chief has repeatedly spoken about the alleged pre-poll rigging, mentioning that the threats and attacks on the party leadership before the elections were a clear message to them that they could not come out and run an effective campaign, while their opponents were facilitated to hold election gatherings even in inaccessible areas. Interestingly, the series of threats stopped after the elections, he said.

The JUI chief has accused both the national and international establishments of playing a role in cutting his party to size.

The national establishment and the ruling class have never been in favour of Islamic legislation in the country and for this purpose, they want to suppress their voice at the initial stage and stop their massive entry into parliament, he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly elections NA session Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

