UBL conducts its 5th RACC meeting at SAU

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, emphasized the significant role the banking sector, can play in advancing the country’s agricultural development, and said that with timely financial and technical support to the farmers, will benefit the Agriculture Production of the country along with Sindh province.

UBL as a “Champion Bank for the province of Sindh” conducted its 5th Regional Agriculture Co-ordination Committee (RACC) meeting at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, and the session saw active participation from representatives not only from the banking sector but also from various domains connected to agricultural education, research, extension, and marketing.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the importance of the banking sector and the Seed Development Project. He stated that SAU, with UBL’s assistance, is making significant strides in researching certified seeds for cotton and wheat.

