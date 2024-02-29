Punjab CM vows to provide quality education

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that she wants to prepare an educational curriculum on the basis of IT on modern lines.

She said this during a meeting with the pro-vice-chancellor of the University of London on International, Learning and Teaching Professor Mary Stiasny, who called on here today.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated efforts of Prof. Mary Stiasny for providing quality education, teacher training and scholarships worldwide. She informed about her agenda related to promotion of education and teacher training in Punjab province.

The CM also discussed with Prof. Mary Stiasny on the launch of online training courses for teachers and expressed her resolve to provide quality education as well as teach skills to every child.

Prof. Mary Stiasny congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab and her passion for education, especially girl child education, teacher training, quality curriculum, skills and scholarships.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz assigned the task of cleaning the garbage in the entire Punjab within a month. In the first meeting regarding progress of Clean Punjab Project, the CM instructed to the district administrations and other related institutions to ensure cleanliness. “There is one month’s time and after that I will see where instructions were followed and where not,” said Maryam.

She said people should get rid of broken streets, dirty water and boiling sewers. “We would ensure neat and clean Punjab,” she said.

