AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.68%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.37%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
DGKC 69.66 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.07%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.86%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HBL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.19%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 123.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.15%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.4%)
PRL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.16%)
PTC 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
SEARL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.87%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,533 Increased By 48.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,233 Increased By 135.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 63,587 Increased By 367.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 21,457 Increased By 151.1 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of a US inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

Investor focus is squarely on the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) for January, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, due on Thursday.

The PCE is expected to have risen 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, up slightly from the 0.2% increase seen in December, a Reuters poll showed.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually followed by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

UAE stock markets fall on weak oil prices

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2% decline in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

SABIC swung to a net loss of 2.77 billion riyals (about $739 million) in 2023, citing losses due to discontinued operations “driven mainly from the fair valuation of the Hadeed business”.

However, Avalon Pharma jumped 29.8% on the second day of its listing. During the first three days of trade, the Saudi Exchange allows 30% fluctuation limits.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.1%. Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, led by a 3.2% jump in Union Properties. On Monday, Union Properties announced a sale of land worth over 500 million dirhams (about $136 million).

The developer is also studying additional offers on its assets, worth more than 12 billion dirhams.

The Dubai government is selling a 24.99% stake in Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the emirate, through an initial public offering in the emirate’s first privatisation deal this year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 1%.

Gulf stock markets MENA Federal Reserve Bank Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Oil falls 1% as Fed caution and stocks build offset OPEC+ expectations

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India

US aircraft, coalition ship shoot down five Houthi attack drones in Red Sea

Nepra, Ogra laws to be amended: Trying to insulate regulators from govt interference

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Read more stories