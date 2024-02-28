AIRLINK 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.6%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.42%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.58%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.84%)
HBL 116.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.36%)
HUBC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.9%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.93%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.69%)
SNGP 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.45%)
SSGC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.3 (1.15%)
BR30 22,393 Increased By 294.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 63,830 Increased By 610.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,515 Increased By 208.7 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips under economic pressure; US data in focus

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 11:59am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday as the country continued to face deflationary pressure, while traders awaited upcoming US inflation data to gauge the timing of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1075 per US dollar, weaker than the previous fix 7.1057.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1957 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1990 at midday, 9 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The central bank maintained its months-long practice of setting the rate at levels firmer than market projections, widely viewed by traders as an attempt to defend the currency.

Wednesday’s midpoint was 948 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.2023.

“China is facing a combination of weak domestic activity, weak exports, risks of entrenched deflation and a precarious external-balance position,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

China’s yuan steadies as investors await US inflation data

Adding to the pressure, the property sector shows little signs of stabilizing. Property giant Country Garden said on Wednesday a liquidation petition had been filed against it for non-payment of a loan worth $205 million.

Barclays analysts expect the yuan to weaken further in the weeks ahead, but added that China has strong political determination to maintain a relatively stable yuan against the dollar.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on US inflation data and initial jobless claims on Thursday for clues on the likely path of US rates this year.

The global dollar index rose to 103.877 from the previous close of 103.829.

The offshore yuan was trading -0.21% away from the onshore spot at 7.2143 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan slips under economic pressure; US data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories