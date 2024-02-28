AIRLINK 60.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 68.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.49%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.29%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.21%)
KOSM 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.7%)
PAEL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.35%)
PRL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
PTC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
SNGP 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
SSGC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.23%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.21%)
UNITY 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 6,500 Increased By 15.7 (0.24%)
BR30 22,159 Increased By 60.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 63,321 Increased By 102.2 (0.16%)
KSE30 21,349 Increased By 42.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2024 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • At least eight killed in KP’s Haripur bus crash

Read here for details.

  • ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read here for details.

  • Operation Swift Retort anniversary: armed forces vow to respond to aggression ‘with full might’

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

Read here for details.

  • OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s rating likely to ‘be upgraded’ if govt’s external, liquidity risks reduce: Moody’s

Read here for details.

  • Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

Read here for details.

  • Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories